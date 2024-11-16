SETC launches gas-powered bus on Chennai-Tiruchy route

CHENNAI: With various transport corporations in Tamil Nadu operating a few buses fuelled by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) /Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) on a trial basis, the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has launched the operation of a similar bus between Chennai and Tiruchy, on Friday.

Highlighting that buses powered by LNG/CNG will ensure an eco-friendly environment, the state transport department noted that the LNG/CNG bus is being introduced on a long-distance route for the first time.

Earlier in June, transport minister SS Sivasankar flagged off the trial operation of LNG/CNG buses pointing out that the state transport undertakings aim to cut down operations costs and emissions from the buses running on diesel.

A total of fourteen buses, including one operated by Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), powered by LNG/CNG fuel are operational. Shockingly, nearly twenty-seven per cent of expenses incurred by transport corporations account for diesel consumption.

This initiative to run buses using alternative fuels would help the government save seven to twenty per cent on the total expenses and reduce the state transport department’s carbon footprint, the minister had said.

As per the records, LNG/CNG buses have facilitated cost cuts between Rs 5 and 50 paise on fuel and increased the overall mileage of the buses.