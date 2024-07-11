SETC gets 50 new sleeper-cum-seater buses

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) is all set to induct 50 sleeper-cum-seater bus services to provide comfortable and affordable travel options a boost to passengers travelling long distances.

According to a senior SETC official, the 50 sleeper-cum-seater buses were part of the 200 buses to be procured by the corporation. “The bodybuilding of the 50 sleeper-cum-seater buses is completed and is being delivered. These buses would be put to public use in the next two weeks after the inspection and registration process,” the official said. The remaining 150 buses will be added to its fleet in the coming months. SETC has a fleet of 1078 buses, including 100 sleeper-cum-seater buses, and operates them in 112 inter-state and 139 intra-state routes.

“The tickets on the sleeper-cum-seater buses get booked fast as the passengers prefer it. Passengers can travel comfortably due to the seating arrangement of one plus two with all the upper berths,” the official said, adding that the procurement of the non-AC sleeper-cum-seater buses was taken considering the demand from the passengers preferring affordable fares and comfortable travel.

To provide better passenger amenities in the bus, the SETC has provided a built-in pillow in the sleeper berths instead of separate pillows and berth separators in the dual berths.

The seats are being provided with washable rexin seat covers with seat belts. SETC also provides socket-type charges instead of USB charging ports with mobile holders and individual lights and fans. The SETC made some changes to the bus interiors based on suggestions provided by TNSTC enthusiasts, a group promoting public transport, which was asked to gather passenger views on improving the facilities last year.