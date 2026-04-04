Setbacks, early choices critical in long-term success, says Sanmar Group chairman Vijay Sankar at IIM Tiruchy convocation

Addressing the graduates during the 14th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchy, Vijay Sankar, who was the chief guest of the event, advised students that success is shaped not by initial advantages but by how individuals respond to challenges.

He urged graduates to embrace persistence, positivity, preparation, and people-centric values, while viewing early career choices and setbacks as critical in shaping long-term success. He also emphasised the importance of humility, resilience, and making meaningful contributions to society.