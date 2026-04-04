Setbacks, early choices critical in long-term success, says Sanmar Group chairman Vijay Sankar at IIM Tiruchy convocation

TIRUCHY: Graduates should embrace persistence, positivity, preparation, and people-centric values, while viewing early career choices and setbacks as critical in shaping long-term success, said Vijay Sankar, chairman of The Sanmar Group and senior vice president of FICCI here on Saturday.
Addressing the graduates during the 14th convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Tiruchy, Vijay Sankar, who was the chief guest of the event, advised students that success is shaped not by initial advantages but by how individuals respond to challenges.
He urged graduates to embrace persistence, positivity, preparation, and people-centric values, while viewing early career choices and setbacks as critical in shaping long-term success. He also emphasised the importance of humility, resilience, and making meaningful contributions to society.
As many as 407 PGPM, 50 PGPM-HR, and 50 PGPBM students graduated in 2025-26. IIM-Tiruchy director in charge Godwin Tennyson said that during 2025-26, the institute admitted 11 doctoral and 9 executive doctoral scholars, with 3 PhD scholars graduating, and conducted 17 research seminars. Students organised over 100 events, while 19 students participated in international exchanges across 16 partner universities.
Placement outcomes remained strong, with 77 pre-placement offers and 367 offers from 274 companies for PGPM, alongside participation from 58 companies for PGPM-HR. Faculty produced 56 international journal publications, and executive education programmes reached over 1,400 professionals.
The institute retained its global standing with Association of MBAs accreditation in 2025, placing it among the top 2 per cent of business schools, and secured 16th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025. Jalaj Dani, Chairman of the Board of Governors, IIM Tiruchy and others were present.