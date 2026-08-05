Setback Group I promotees as GO mandates probation exam for all deputy Collectors

CHENNAI: The State Government has issued an order mandating that all candidates selected through the TNPSC Group 1 examination appear for and pass the examination conducted at the Anna Administrative Staff College during their probation.
Until now, foundational training for Group A and Group B officers has been conducted through the A and B Foundational Training Institute. Among the officers recruited through the Group 1 Examination, candidates appointed as assistant director of rural development, deputy superintendent of police, employment officer, and certain other posts have been undergoing training at the A and B Foundational Training Institute, where they are required to pass the final examination as a condition for the successful completion of training.
The fresh order issued by the State government said that all officers recruited through the Group 1 Examination would undergo a six-week training programme at the Anna Administrative Staff College. At the end of the programme, they must secure at least 50 per cent marks out of a total of 450 in the final examination.
The Government Order, however, has created confusion regarding its applicability to Group A officers. Officers selected through the Group 1 Examination are appointed to Group B services, while Group A posts are generally filled through promotion rather than direct recruitment.
Despite this, the Government Order states that Group A officers must also pass the probation examination and that their probation will be declared only upon qualifying. Since many Group A officers have already completed their probation in their previous lower-level posts before being promoted.