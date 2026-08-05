Setback Group I promotees as GO mandates probation exam for all deputy Collectors

Until now, foundational training for Group A and Group B officers has been conducted through the A and B Foundational Training Institute. Among the officers recruited through the Group 1 Examination, candidates appointed as assistant director of rural development, deputy superintendent of police, employment officer, and certain other posts have been undergoing training at the A and B Foundational Training Institute, where they are required to pass the final examination as a condition for the successful completion of training.

The fresh order issued by the State government said that all officers recruited through the Group 1 Examination would undergo a six-week training programme at the Anna Administrative Staff College. At the end of the programme, they must secure at least 50 per cent marks out of a total of 450 in the final examination.