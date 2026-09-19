Setback for AIADMK as PMK to stay neutral

CHENNAI: The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) will not support any political party in the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies, party president Anbumani Ramadoss announced on Friday (September 18).
In a statement, Anbumani said the PMK had already decided not to contest the two bypolls.
Following consultations with the party's state functionaries and district-level leaders from the districts covering the two constituencies, the party had decided not to extend its support to any political party in the elections.
"The decision has been taken after consultations with the state office-bearers and the district-level functionaries of the two constituencies, " Anbumani said.
In earlier sources said the PMK was unhappy with the AIADMK for announcing its bypoll candidates without consulting the party. This is understood to be one of the reasons for the delay in announcing its stand.
With the latest announcement, the PMK has clarified that it will maintain a neutral position in both constituencies instead of backing any of the parties contesting the bypoll; political observers see this as a setback for AIADMK in by poll.