Set up special NIA courts in Tamil Nadu, Madras HC tells Centre

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Centre to constitute special courts to hear cases registered under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act to expedite the trial of terrorism-related cases.
Justice Anita Sumanth and Justice Sunder Mohan impleaded the Secretary to the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Home Department, as parties to the case and directed them to file their responses to the plea. The matter was posted to September 24.
On October 23, 2022 morning, a Maruti car exploded in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Temple at Ukkadam in Coimbatore. Jameesha Mubeen, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast. The case is being investigated by the NIA.
Mohamed Thalha, the third accused, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges that he had purchased the car used in the attack.
Thalha had approached the MHC challenging the order of the Poonamallee Special Court rejecting his bail petition.
Hearing the plea, a Division Bench dismissed the petition and noted the material indicating his participation in a conspiracy meeting held before the attack, as well as the presence of pro-ISIS views and evidence in his electronic devices.
Referring to the Supreme Court’s directions that the pace and progress of trials relating to the NIA Act should necessarily be improved, the Bench directed the Union government to constitute exclusive courts to hear NIA cases in the State.