Set up special NIA courts in Tamil Nadu, Madras HC tells Centre

On October 23, 2022 morning, a Maruti car exploded in front of the Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Temple at Ukkadam in Coimbatore. Jameesha Mubeen, who was driving the car, was killed in the blast. The case is being investigated by the NIA.

Mohamed Thalha, the third accused, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on charges that he had purchased the car used in the attack.