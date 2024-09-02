Set up panel to probe exploitation in Tamil cinema, CPM tells State government

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan has demanded the Tamil Nadu government to form a committee headed by a judge, akin to the Hema Committee in Kerala which exposed damning sexual exploitations in the Malayalam film industry, to probe the allegations of gender discrimination in the Tamil film industry and to ensure a safe work environment for women in all sectors.

“The report of the Hema Committee set up to investigate gender exploitation and discrimination in the Malayalam film industry has become a topic of debate across the country. Various sections of people are raising their voices to prevent violence against women and demand the creation of a healthy working environment in the film industry. These voices are essential,” he wrote on a social media platform.

He said that many actresses and female artists have revealed that there is gender discrimination in the Tamil film industry too. “This makes it paramount for Tamil Nadu to follow the Kerala model and form a judge-led inquiry committee to probe any violations in Kollywood. On behalf of the CPM, I urge the state government to establish a committee to create a safe environment for women in the film industry and all sectors,” he said.

It may be noted that CPM led LDF government in Kerala is facing heat over the rape accusation against its party MLA and actor Mukesh. On the demand for the resignation of Marxist MLA Mukesh, CPM Kerala state secretary MV Govindan on Saturday said that the actor-politician need not quit as a legislator. “If Mukesh quits on moral grounds, he cannot come back on the same grounds if the court acquits him of the charges. Hence, demand for resignation will be a denial of justice,” he said.