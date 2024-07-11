Set up common effluent treatment plants in SIPCOT industrial parks: NGT

CHENNAI: While hearing a case on alleged pollution in lakes caused by industries functioning in a SIPCOT Industrial Estate near Sriperumbudur, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the SIPCOT management to build common sewage and effluent treatment plants (STPs and ETPs) in its industrial estates.



"When the SIPCOT is responsible for developing industrial estate and allotting specific plots for various industries, it can be appropriate for the SIPCOT to have a common STP and ETP even though the size of the industries may be small," a bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed during the hearing.

K Shanmugam, a petitioner from Kancheepuram district, filed a case in the NGT seeking directions to restrain industries in SIPCOT Industrial Park near Pillaipakkam from discharging untreated effluents into Irumbedu, Venkadu, and Kolathur lakes. The petitioner also sought directions to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) and Kancheepuram district administration to curb the lakes free from being contamination or pollution.

"They (TNPCB) have also reported that no untreated/treated sewage or effluents were discharged from 11 units into the stormwater drain. However, it is stated that 3 of the units do not operate their Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) properly. Whether any action has been taken by the TNPCB in this regard against the erring units is not mentioned. It is also silent about the levying of fines on erring units. Let the TNPCB file a report to that effect," the tribunal directed.

Hearing the case, the tribunal further directed the SIPCOT to consider setting up ETPs and STPs in the existing industrial estates and its future estates as well.

Earlier, the tribunal had pointed out that a study of the lake water samples by the TNPCB revealed that the parameters met the drinking water standards as prescribed by the Board.