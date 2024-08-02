Sessions court postpones framing of charges proceedings against V Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court Chennai postponed the framing of charges proceedings against former minister V Senthilbalaji in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition moved by Senthilbalaji seeking to postpone the framing of charges proceedings.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that a petition was filed in the High Court challenging the dismissal of his discharge petition in the PMLA case.

It was further submitted that the petition is not numbered and sought to postpone the framing of charges proceedings.

The counsel also sought time to advance arguments to the new petition.

After the request the judge posted the framing of charges to August 7.

Since Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ended on August 2, he was produced before the court through video conferencing from Puzhal Central prison, Chennai.

Recording the appearance the judge extended Senthilbalaji's judicial custody till August 7.