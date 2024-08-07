Sessions court orders Senthilbalaji to appear for framing of charges

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court Chennai ordered former minister V Senthilbalaji to appear before the court for framing of charges on Thursday in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition moved by Senthilbalaji seeking to postpone the proceedings of framing charges in the PMLA case.

Senior counsel S Prabhakar representing the former minister submitted that the Supreme Court has already wondered, that how the framing of charges can be proceeded in the PMLA case as the case filed by Central Crime Branch (CCB) against Senthilbalaji is still pending, in an appeal.

Hence, he sought to postpone the framing of charges.

The special public prosecutor of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) N Ramesh submitted that there is no correspondence between CCB case and PMLA case.

The judge asked the Puzhal prison authority that why Senthilbalaji was not produced before the court despite the court's order.

The prison authority submitted that his health condition is not good.

Hence, Senthilbalaji was produced before the court through video conferencing.

Recording the appearance the judge observed that the framing of charges will be held on August 8, even Senthilbalaji was not physically produced before the court.