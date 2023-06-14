Sessions court judge visits Omandurar to take call on remanding Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Sessions Court principal Judge S Alli, Chennai visited Omandurar multi speciality hospital to take a call on remanding State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji.

Senior counsel NR Elango is to defend the minister before principal Judge Alli.

Enforcement Department counsel Ramesh had sought to remand the minister before Judge S Alli.

Considering his health condition the judge went to the hospital.

The Minister was arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act. However, he was rushed to Omandurar hospital for treatment as he complained of chest pain.