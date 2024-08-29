Sessions court in Chennai extends DMK leader Senthilbalaji's remand till September 3

CHENNAI: The sessions court on Wednesday extended former minister V Senthilbalaji’s remand till September 3. The DMK leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14, 2023 in a money laundering case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Senthilbalaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from the Central Puzhal Prison here, also extended his judicial custody till September 3.

When the case came up for hearing, Harish Kumar (Listed Witness-1), an official of the City Union Bank and formerly its Karur branch manager, was not present for cross-examination. Therefore, the judge posted further hearing of the case to September 3.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Chennai. The PMLA case was registered against an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.