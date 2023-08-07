Sessions court grants five days to ED to probe Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Chennai Sessions Court principal judge S Alli has granted five days for ED to take jailed minister V Senthilbalaji under its custody to probe regarding his alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam when he was the transport minister during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime.

The probe agency filed a plea with the court seeking to take the jailed minister under its custody.

The court granted five days (August 8 - August 12) for the central agency to question him.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh on Monday dismissed the pleas of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthilbalaji and his wife challenging the Madras High Court's judgment which held his arrest legal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

(Inputs from ANI)