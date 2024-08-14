Sessions court grants custody of Jaffer Sadiq's brother to ED in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai granted the custody of alleged drug kingpin and expelled DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq's brother to the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for the interrogation in money laundering case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition of ED seeking the custody of Mohammed Saleem, the brother of Jaffer Sadiq.

It was submitted that the investigation revealed that Mohammed also played a pivotal role in exporting pseudoephedrine and other narcotics, camaflauged as health mix powder and disiccated coconut to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia.

After the submission the judge granted seven days custody to ED and ordered to allow Mohammed to participate in his child's birthday function on August 15.

It may be noted that Mohammed was arrested by ED in the alleged offence of money laundering, followed by the Madras High Court refused his anticipatory bail petition.