Sessions court extends Senthilbalaji's judicial custody

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai extended the judicial custody of jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji until July 8 in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

Since, Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ended on July 4, he was produced before the principal sessions judge S Alli, through video conferencing from Puzhal Central prison, Chennai.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Chennai.

The PMLA case was registered against an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

The principal sessions judge subjected Senthilbalaji under judicial custody on the same day.

Senthilbalaji has been in confinement for more than a year, the sessions court and the High Court also dismissed his few bail pleas.

It may be noted that Senthilbalaji's other petitions seeking to stay PMLA proceedings until the disposal of the pending case filed by Central Crime Branch and stay the judgment to his discharge petition.