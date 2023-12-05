Sessions court extends custody for Senthilbalaji till Dec 15

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji till December 15, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senthilbalaji was produced before Principal Judge S Alli, through video conference from Omandurar Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji. The custody of Senthilbalaji was consequently extended for the twelfth times since his arrest.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

On November 15 Senthilbalaji was taken to Omandurar Hospital after he complained of severe discomfort and chest pain.