Sessions court dismisses Tamil film producer J Satish Kumar's plea seeking jail term suspension

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court in Chennai on Thursday dismissed a plea of Tamil film producer-actor J Sathish Kumar seeking to suspend the conviction imposed on him in a case related to dishonouring the cheque given to a film financier.

Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition moved by J Sathish Kumar of JSK Film Corporation seeking to suspend the six-month sentence imposed on him.

When the matter was listed for hearing, no representation was made by the petitioner, hence the judge dismissed his petition.

The financier Gagan Bothra submitted that in 2017, he gave a Rs 2.6 crore loan to Sathish Kumar for his film project. After repeated requests and demands, the film producer gave him a cheque for Rs 45 lakh in March that year, to repay the loan.

But when the financier tried to encash the cheque in a private bank, it bounced due to insufficient balance. He then found that the producer had wilfully given him a dishonoured cheque to cheat him.

Following this, the financier lodged a complaint against producer Sathish Kumar.

After their investigation, the police submitted a final report in the case before the George Town Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Perusing the report, the court found the film producer guilty under sections 255(2), 357 of CrPC and section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

The magistrate imposed six months of simple imprisonment on the film producer and directed him to pay Rs 35 lakh to the film financier.