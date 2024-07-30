Sessions court dismisses Senthilbalaji's plea to postpone the proceedings in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai dismissed the plea of former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to postpone the framing of charges in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case and directed him to appear before the court.

Principal sessions judge S Alli heard the petition moved by Senthilbalaji seeking to postpone the proceedings in the PMLA case.

The counsel representing Senthilbalaji submitted that since his client's deferred petition seeking to stay the proceedings in the PMLA case was already dismissed, the plea to postpone the proceedings should be allowed.

If the petition is not allowed it will become infructuous, the counsel added.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) objected to the submission and submitted that the petition has filed to stall the court proceedings.

After the submission the judge dismissed Senthilbalaji's plea and directed him to appear before the court on August 2 for framing of charges.

Similarly, the judge also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till August 2.