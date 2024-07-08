Sessions court dismisses Senthilbalaji's plea seeking bank documents connected to PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai dismissed the plea of arrested former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to serve the bank documents and challans connected to the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.



The principal sessions judge S Alli heard the three petitions filed by Senthilbalaji seeking to serve the original bank documents and stay the judgment on his petition seeking to discharge from the PMLA case.

After hearing the petitioner the judge refused to give directions to serve the bank documents and dismissed the petition.

The judge also posted the hearing of the petition seeking to stay the judgment in Senthilbalaji's discharge petition on July 10 for further submission.

Since, Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ended on July 8, he was produced before the principal sessions judge, through video conferencing from Puzhal Central prison, Chennai.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody till July 10. Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Chennai.

The PMLA case was registered against an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

The principal sessions judge subjected Senthilbalaji under judicial custody on the same day.