Sessions court adjourns discharge plea of Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai, adjourned the hearing of petition filed by the jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

After hearing the submissions of Senthilbalaji in the discharge petition, principal sessions judge S Alli adjourned the hearing and posted the matter to March 21 for further submission.



Senthilbalaji was produced before the judge from Puzhal Central prison through video conference. Recording the appearance the judge extended Senthilbalaji's judicial custody till March 21.



Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK regime.



On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.



Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.



It may be noted that the Madras High Court has dismissed Senthilbalaji's bail plea earlier two occasions and directed the lower court to complete the trial in PMLA case within three months. However, Senthilbalaji preferred a petition seeking to discharge him from the case.

