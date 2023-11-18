SEs to verify whether double payment made to solar power generators while refunding security deposits: Tangedco

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation's circular to all the superintendent engineers to verify whether the refund of Rs 55 crore was made to 97 solar power generators after they have already availed adjustments against their HT monthly bills.

The security deposit or earnest money deposit amounting to a total of Rs 55 crore made by the solar power generators in 2022-23 was refunded to 97 consumers. However, after the payment of the refund to the bank accounts of the solar generators, Tangedco has found that some of the consumers have received court orders to adjust SD/EMD against the HT's current consumption charges.

According to the Tangedco officials, the solar generators who want to install a solar plant for captive use or to sell power to the utility should make Rs 10 lakh per MW as a security deposit or earned money deposit. If the solar plant was commissioned on time, the deposit would be refunded. However, Tangedco delayed the refund of the deposits to the solar generators due to financial issues.

In the circular, Tangedco's chief financial controller (revenue) has written to all SEs of the distribution circles to verify whether the refunds were paid to the generators after they availed bill adjustments.

"If any adjustment is made for the generators, necessary immediate steps should be taken to collect the same," it said.

A senior Tangedco official said that not all the 97 generators got their deposits adjusted against the monthly bills.

The official said that the excess payment made to the generators would be identified and recovered.

Action would be taken to avoid the recurrence of such incidents, the official added.