Services of weekly special trains extended to run on more days

CHENNAI: Rescheduling of service of Train 06679 Vanchi Maniyachchi – Tiruchendur express special scheduled to leave at 11.05 am on Feb 2, 5, 8, and 9 is rescheduled to leave at 2.20 pm.

The service of the following trains will be extended, the press release said. Train 06012 Nagercoil–Tambaram weekly special leaving at 4.35 pm on Sundays and reaching at 4.10 am will be extended to run on February 4, 11, 18 and25, and also on March 31.

Train 06011 Tambaram–Nagercoil weekly special leaving at 8.05 am on Mondays and reaching at 8.55 pm will be extended to run on February 5, 12, 19, and 26, March 4, 11, 18, and 25 March, and April 1.

Train 06030 Tirunelveli–Mettupalayam weekly special leaving at 7 pm on Sundays and reaching at 7.30 am will be extended to run on February 4, 11, 18, and 25, March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Train 06029 Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special leaving at 7.45 pm on Mondays and reaching Tirunelveli at 7.45 am will be extended to run on February 5, 12, 19 and 26, March 4, 11, 18 and 25, and also on April 1.

Advance reservations for these trains are open, the press release added.