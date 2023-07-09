Service road on Palpannai-Thuvakudi stretch delayed due to protest: Velu

TIRUCHY: Since the traders strongly oppose the service road in the Palpannai-Thuvakudi stretch in Tiruchy, there is a delay in implementing the road but still, we have been approaching the union government to work out the feasibility, said PWD Minister EV Velu here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, the EV Velu said, the State government is for the construction of a high-level road over the bridge or a service road at Ariyamangalam Palpannai-Thuvakudi stretch but the traders and a few associations have strongly opposed the service road which hindered the process of works.

“Since the Union government is entitled to undertake the project as this comes under the National Highway, we have approached Minister Nitin Gadkari and appealed to expedite the service road works in the Palpannai-Thuvakudi stretch and he promised to establish a special team to study the feasibility,” the Minister said.

Meanwhile, in answering a query on the delay of elevated corridors connecting three key places in Tiruchy City, he said, the study for the works has already been completed and a detailed project report has been readied. Still, the announcement of the Metro Rail project delayed the already planned elevated corridors.

Since the officials from the Metro Rail projects have asked to wait, the works have been put on hold.

“Still, the Metro along with the State Highways department would commence the work soon,” EV Velu.

Earlier, the Minister distributed kuruvai special package kits to the beneficiaries in a function held here. Minister KN Nehru, Collector M Pradeep Kumar, and others were present.