Served beyond service: Ex-Tamil Nadu police chief Vaikunth passes away at 89

An ardent advocate of police reforms, he authored ‘An Eye to Indian Policing – Challenge & Response’, in both English and Tamil. The book, drawing on his decades of experience, continues to be regarded as an insightful commentary on policing and police administration in India.

Vaikunth was also deeply involved in civic and charitable activities. As the charter president of the Rotary Club, he led several community welfare initiatives and remained associated with philanthropic causes for many years after retirement.