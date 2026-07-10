Served beyond service: Ex-Tamil Nadu police chief Vaikunth passes away at 89

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu police chief DGP Vaikunda Venkatachari, popularly known as V Vaikunth, passed away at his residence on Bishop Garden Avenue in RA Puram on Friday evening. He was 89.
Widely regarded as one of the most respected police officers to serve in the State, Vaikunth was part of the force for more than 35 years, holding several key assignments during a career marked by professionalism, integrity and administrative excellence. He was known for his disciplined approach to policing and his commitment to institutional reforms. During his service, he also undertook an assignment in the Himalayas and earned the President's Police Medal on seven occasions in recognition of his exemplary service.
After retiring from the police force, Vaikunth remained actively engaged in public service. He dedicated much of his time to promoting road safety awareness, rehabilitating juvenile offenders, and supporting the welfare of women prisoners. His work reflected a belief that policing extended beyond law enforcement to community development and social justice.
An ardent advocate of police reforms, he authored ‘An Eye to Indian Policing – Challenge & Response’, in both English and Tamil. The book, drawing on his decades of experience, continues to be regarded as an insightful commentary on policing and police administration in India.
Vaikunth was also deeply involved in civic and charitable activities. As the charter president of the Rotary Club, he led several community welfare initiatives and remained associated with philanthropic causes for many years after retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Leela, sons Vijayakumar, a dentist, and Aravind, a bank officer based in Abu Dhabi.