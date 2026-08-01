Servalar up 25 feet, Papanasam Dam gains 5 feet in a day as South West monsoon lashes Ghats

TIRUNELVELI: Heavy rain in the Western Ghats has led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Papanasam and Servalar dams.
Over the past few days, water levels in both reservoirs had dropped sharply due to intense summer heat.
However, heavy rainfall has been lashing the Western Ghats since Friday, resulting in a significant increase in inflow to the reservoirs.
As of Saturday (August 1) morning, the combined inflow into the Papanasam and Servalar dams had risen from 898 cusecs to around 5,000 cusecs.
Consequently, the water level in the Papanasam dam, which has a full reservoir level of 143 feet, increased by nearly 5 feet in a single day, rising from 63.4 feet to 68.35 feet.
The nearby Servalar dam, which has a full reservoir level of 156 feet, recorded an even sharper increase of about 25 feet in a single day, climbing from 76.77 feet to over 102 feet.