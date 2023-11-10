Series of petrol bomb attacks; Annamalai flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: Accusing the ruling DMK government for a series of petrol bomb attacks, the Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai on Friday said that the law and order in the state has completely broken down.

Hours after the history-sheeter Murali Krishnan hurled a Molotov cocktail (petrol bomb) at the Sanctum of Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple located in the Govindappa Naicken street near Parrys corner in Chennai, the saffron party leader said, "Law and Order in Tamil Nadu has broke down. The result of DMK's failure to control the separatist organisations which talk about pseudo-secularism and semi-atheism has resulted in petrol bombs being thrown inside temples today."

Recalling the recent petrol bomb attacks in the state, Annamalai said that the unhandy DMK government is fully responsible for all the petrol bomb attacks in the state including that which happened in front of Raj Bhavan, as it tried to disguise the Coimbatore car blast which was a terror attack as a cylinder blast.

Meanwhile, the city police immediately arrested the history sheeter Murali Krishnan who hurled a petrol bomb inside the Sanctum.

According to the police, the accused had cursed the deity saying nothing good had happened in his life and hurled the petrol bomb inside the Sanctum.