Series of attacks over Dalits; TN BJP flays DMK govt

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State L Murugan and State BJP president K Annamalai on Wednesday flayed the ruling DMK government for the series of attacks over the Dalits.

"After the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu, it is noticeable that the violence against the Scheduled Castes is continuously increasing. For the sake of vote politics, the DMK government has been discursively encouraging inter-communal hostility without action against the culprits, " Annamalai said in a social media post recalling the recent attack on five dalit people by two thevar (MBC) caste men near Perungudi in Madurai district.

"It is completely unacceptable that the DMK government is turning a blind eye to such incidents of crimes against SC people. Such crimes should not take place again in the state. I urge chief minister MK Stalin to take strict action against the criminals, " he added.

Condemning the ruling DMK government for the communal riots, the Union Minister of State, L Murugan said, "Communal violences are happening repeatedly in the state as the DMK government fails to address the issue. Recently, two youths belonging to the Scheduled Caste, were assaulted near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district and allegedly urinated on their mouths. Now in Madurai district too, five SC people have been brutally attacked."

"The recurring caste riots in Tamil Nadu is a serious public concern. I urge the state police and chief minister Stalin, to identify these criminals and eradicate the violence and gun culture in Tamil Nadu. The culprits should be booked, arrested and tried before the court, " Murugan said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Murugan and Annamalai wished for the speedy recovery of hospitalised DMDK founder Vijayakanth who is recovering at a private hospital.