Serial lights wrapped around rare trees at Kalaignar Centenary Park, flag activists

CHENNAI: Ahead of the inauguration of the Kalaignar Centenary Super Tree Tower Park tomorrow, environmental activists have come out against serial lights being wrapped around rare heritage trees in the park.

Pachimuthu, an environmental activist based out of Chennai, told news agency IANS that about 20 such heritage trees inside the park were wrapped with serial lights. He said the serial lights were hung on the trees using nails that harm the bark, adding that the heat from these lights could also kill microorganisms.

However, A Jayapandi, Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department and Kalaignar Centenary Park in-charge, said that the serial lights would be removed immediately after the inauguration event, as reported by IANS.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the park tomorrow (October 7) at 6 pm and open it to the public. It is named after DMK patriarch and his father 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

The park has a 10,000 sq ft glass garden, a horticultural museum, a musical fountain show, an aviary and a 500-metre zipline.

The park, situated just opposite Semmozhi Poonga on Cathedral Road in Chennai, also houses an orchid hut, artificial waterfalls, green huts, a traditional vegetable garden, a children's play area and a cafeteria.

Stalin had unveiled the foundation stone for the park's construction in an area of 6.09 acres in February this year.

The Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has developed the park on par with the Royal Botanic Gardens, London, and the Dubai Miracle Garden, officials said. It has been built at an estimated cost of Rs 45.99 crore on around 110 grounds.

According to an official statement, visitors to the park have to pay a fee of Rs 100 while children will be charged Rs 50. A separate fee will be levied for visiting other special features of the park.

- The fee to ride the zipline is Rs 250 for adults and Rs 200 for children, and Rs 150 for kids.

- The fee to see and feed exotic birds in the aviary is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children.

- The fee to watch the music fountain show in the evenings is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 50 for children.

- The fee to see rare species of plants in the glass house is Rs 50 for adults and Rs 40 for children.

- The fee per ride for children is Rs 50.

- The fee to use a camera is Rs 100, and Rs 5,000 for a video camera.

The entry passes to the supertree park are valid for three hours only. Information about entry fees and tickets can be obtained via the website: https://tnhorticulture.in/kcpetickets

