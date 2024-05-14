Serial burglary reported in Tiruchy; 43 sovereigns, Rs 5.67 lakh missing

TIRUCHY: A serial burglary was reported in Manachanallur in Tiruchy in the wee hours of Monday. 43 sovereigns of gold jewels and cash of Rs 5.67 lakh were burgled.

On Saturday night, S Ramalingam (35), who runs an ice cream shop at Thuraiyur main road near Manachanallur closed the shop and left for his native village of Thennampalayam after locking the rented house in which he has been residing, sources said.

On Monday, when Ramalingam returned, he was shocked to see the main door was broken and he found that the cash of 4.67 lakh and two sovereign jewels had gone missing.

Similarly, in the same place, the miscreants had broken open the doors and had stolen 41 sovereign jewels and cash of Rs 1 lakh. On information, Jeeyapuram DSP Balachandran rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry. The fingerprint experts, sniffer dog squad,and a special team were conducting an investigation.