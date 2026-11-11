Serial burglary at Central University staff quarters in Tiruvarur; several valuables feared missing

The staff quarters at the Central University premises comprise as many as 120 houses for teaching faculty. Most of the residents were out of station for Deepavali holidays for the past few days. On Tuesday, when the professors returned, they were shocked to find the doors of seven houses broken. Upon being alerted, Nannilam police commenced an investigation.

Balaji, husband of Professor Vidya, said that the miscreants had broken the doors of the houses in one block and they had stolen 10 sovereigns of gold from his house and silver articles.