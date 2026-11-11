Serial burglary at Central University staff quarters in Tiruvarur; several valuables feared missing

TIRUCHY: In a serial burglary incident at the staff quarters of Central University of Tamil Nadu in Tiruvarur, miscreants break open seven houses of faculty members on Tuesday, in which several sovereigns of gold and cash went missing.
The staff quarters at the Central University premises comprise as many as 120 houses for teaching faculty. Most of the residents were out of station for Deepavali holidays for the past few days. On Tuesday, when the professors returned, they were shocked to find the doors of seven houses broken. Upon being alerted, Nannilam police commenced an investigation.
Balaji, husband of Professor Vidya, said that the miscreants had broken the doors of the houses in one block and they had stolen 10 sovereigns of gold from his house and silver articles.
While several professors are yet to return, sources claimed that the miscreants who were involved in the serial burglary, taking advantage of the holiday, might have stolen at least 100 sovereigns of jewellery and cash of Rs 10 lakh. But still, the exact quantity of valuables that went missing can be ascertained only after the others return.