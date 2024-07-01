SEP panel report bats for ban on NEET, board exams for Classes 3, 5, and 8

CHENNAI: An expert committee headed by retired Judge Murugesan has submitted a report to Chief Minister MK Stalin recommending several measures to improve education in the state. The 14-member committee, formed in June 2022, is tasked with the formulation of the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP)

Amidst several suggestions, the report has pushed for cancelling the controversial NEET medical entrance as well as public exams for students of Classes 3, 5, and 8.

The panel has also urged for implementing the two-language policy (English and Tamil) in schools and education to be brought under the state purview.

Additionally, it recommended that Class 11 marks should be considered for college admissions as well along with the scores of Class 10 and 12.