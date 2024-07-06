SEP panel recommends against 'commercialisation of education' in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State Education Policy (SEP) recently submitted to the Chief Minister MK Stalin has stressed on the commercialisation of education and the relevant practices that are thriving in the State.

The much-anticipated SEP for both school and higher education was submitted by former Madras High Court Judge D Murugesan-lead committee to CM Stalin against the National Education Policy (NEP).

In the 58-page report submitted to the CM, it has highlighted that the State government may take appropriate measures to ensure that the subject 'Education' is brought back in list II (State list) of schedule 7 of the constitution of India.

Along with that, the highlights of the policy document mentioned the commercialisation of education practices gradually wiping out State-run schools.

In the report, the committee recommended that private educational institutions (schools and colleges) should strictly follow admission criteria which adhere to the policy of inclusiveness.

It further stated, "Insufficient funding by the State to public institutions is one of the main reasons for the mushrooming of private institutions both in school and higher education. Necessary funding by the State to the public institutions should be provided."

And, this can be achieved by establishing well-equipped public institutions, ensuring well qualified teaching faculty in all subjects and mandating holistic development of the children by offering art, sports, experiential learning etc can be the way to curtile private institutions.

Some of the other recommendations to the State are;