SEP enough, no need for NEP: TN minister Rajmohan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Friday reiterated the state government's opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), asserting that Tamil Nadu's existing education policy adequately serves the state's needs.
Speaking to reporters after launching the admission drive for the 2026-27 academic year at Dhanakodi Middle School in Chennai's Chintadripet, Rajmohan said the state's long-standing two-language policy would continue without any change.
“State Education Policy is fine for Tamil Nadu. The two-language policy will always remain in Tamil Nadu. There is no doubt about it," the minister said.
On the issue of NEET, Rajmohan said the government had maintained a consistent position against the examination and would continue its legal efforts on the matter.
“We are in the same stand as before coming to government. We are against NEET. Legal proceedings are going on and we will continue to pursue it legally," he said.
The minister, accompanied by School Education Department Secretary Chandramohan and other officials, inaugurated the statewide student admission campaign and welcomed children by distributing uniforms, textbooks, chocolates and other learning materials.
Addressing the media, Rajmohan said the department had set a target of enrolling four lakh students during the current academic year.
“Today, we have launched the student admission drive. We welcomed the children by giving them books, uniforms and chocolates, and also greeted them with flower garlands. We have set a target of enrolling four lakh students. Across Tamil Nadu, there is not much difference between admissions in private schools and government schools. The admission numbers are almost equal," he said.
The minister also highlighted steps being taken to improve school infrastructure, particularly sanitation facilities.
“We have signed measures to ensure toilet facilities in all schools. Like toilets, every facility in schools should be maintained properly, and we are working with that intention," Rajmohan said.
He said the government had identified schools functioning with only one teacher and directed officials to take immediate corrective action wherever necessary.
Rajmohan also stressed the importance of child safety in schools, noting that helpline numbers had been included in textbooks and teachers had received training to respond to complaints related to sexual harassment and other issues.
“Along with the School Education Department, four departments will stand by the affected persons," he said.
Referring again to the NEP, Rajmohan stated that Tamil Nadu's own education policy, designed to meet the state's requirements and welfare, was sufficient, and there was no need to adopt the National Education Policy. He added that the government would continue to implement educational schemes without politicising them and ensure that benefits reached students effectively.