Senthilkumar back in CMO in first reshuffle, Laxmi Priya Secretary II

Dr P Senthilkumar, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary-I to the Chief Minister. A seasoned officer, Senthilkumar had earlier served in a similar role during the tenure of former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.



G Laxmi Priya, Secretary to government in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, has been appointed Secretary-II to the Chief Minister. She is married to senior IAS officer Arun Roy, currently serving as the Industries Secretary.



The posts carry importance within the administration, as these secretaries often carry more clout in the government – and even in the ruling party – as the recent instances have shown. It may also be recalled how a petition was filed in the Madras High Court seeking to transfer one of the officials from MK Stalin’s CMO.



The government order said two temporary posts, Secretary-I and Secretary-II to the Chief Minister, had been created for a period of one year under the IAS cadre rules. The order further stated that the posts would carry status and responsibilities equivalent to senior cadre positions in the State administration.