Senthilbalaji's resignation is a victory for BJP, claims Annamalai

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Tuesday said that Senthilbalaji's resignation from the Council of Ministers was a victory for the BJP.

Addressing reporters after inaugurating the BJP election office at Tondiarpet area in Chennai (North) Lok Sabha constituency, Annamalai said, "Senthilbalaji, who was arrested in a corruption case, was kept as a Minister without portfolio for the past eight months. No one has any doubt that he is corrupt. We (BJP) see his resignation from the Council of Ministers as a victory for us."

Exuding hope, Annamalai said the growth of the BJP in North Chennai is phenomenal, and the party will win the Chennai (North) Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Taking a dig at the TNLA Speaker M Appavu, the saffron party leader said the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly behaved worse than the slave.

"We (BJP) discovered 10 lies in the speech written for the Governor's Address which was later skipped by the Governor and read by the Speaker. The Speaker has no authority to speak like a party MLA. He did not behave as a Speaker. In India, the National Anthem is played at the beginning and end of the Assembly proceedings in every state. Even if the BJP comes to power in Tamil Nadu, we will play Tamil Thai Vazhthu first and then will play the National Anthem in the beginning and at the end," added Annamalai.