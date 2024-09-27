Senthilbalaji’s release puts cabinet reshuffle plan on fast track, say party insiders

CHENNAI: The Release of former minister V Senthilbalaji has put the state cabinet reshuffle on a fast track, according to party sources. Expectation is high in the DMK circles that the party leadership would expedite the elevation of state Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy Chief Minister, and with it, effect a major reshuffle in the state Cabinet soon.

Even a reticent Chief Minister MK Stalin openly admitted a few days ago that there would be change (in the cabinet), and added that it would not be a disappointing one. The DMK leadership, which briefly contemplated Udhayanidhi's elevation without reshuffle, reserved it for the future in anticipation of VSB's eventual release on bail. Highly placed DMK sources disclosed to DT Next that it was a matter of (auspicious) time before the cabinet composition changes were formalised by the DMK leadership.

Multiple DMK leaders had no qualms in admitting after the delivery of the apex court verdict that there was no bar to Balaji’s induction into the cabinet again. If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the reshuffle could happen after the platinum jubilee rally of the DMK, at an event involving alliance leaders, in Kancheepuram on September 28.

Sources privy to the discussions within the DMK disclosed that VSB would be rewarded with an electricity portfolio, which is currently being held as additional charge by state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu who is reportedly sulking ever since the industries portfolio was stripped off him and allotted to incumbent TRB Rajaa.

If information trickling out of Anna Arivalayam is something to go by, incumbent ministers Mano Thangaraj (dairy), Gingee Masthan (minorities and NRI welfare) and possibly R Gandhi (Khadar) could be shown the door. DMK district secretary and MLA 'Panamarathupatty' Rajendran and estranged 'Avadi' Naasar could replace the outgoing ministers.

Another big change could be the portfolio of Udhayanidhi Stalin who is likely to get an important place in the Cabinet. Grapevine has it that Udhayanidhi could be entrusted with the Rural Development or Local Administration portfolio upon his elevation as Deputy Chief Minister. At least a couple of other senior ministers, mainly party general secretary Duraimurugan could also be in the firing line, according to sources. Party insiders also said that the CM was not averse to even relieving Duraimurugan from the mines portfolio during the reshuffle.

Even if all the difficult reshuffle decisions were made, the government was anxious about the way the Raj Bhavan would respond to the induction of VSB in the cabinet. The fears of Arivalayam could not be dismissed as unfounded considering the resistance from Governor R N Ravi earlier during the reinduction of K Ponmudy into the cabinet.