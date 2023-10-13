Senthilbalaji's judicial custody extends for eighth time

CHENNAI: A sessions court in Chennai has extended the judicial custody for jailed minister V Senthilbalaji till October 20.

On Friday, Senthilbalaji, minister without portfolio was produced before the first additional judge D Lingeswaran of Chennai sessions court, through video conference from Puzhal Central prison.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody for Senthilbalaji till October 20.

It may be noted that Senthilbalaji 's judicial custody has been extended for the 8th consecutive time since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senthilbalaji was arrested under Prevention of Money Laundering Act(PMLA), by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

Senthilbalaji's bail plea also pending before the Madras High Court, his counsel sought for bail on medical grounds as Senthilbalaji was taken to Stanley government hospital, during his incarceration, due to his ailment after surgery, later he was shifted back to Puzhal Central Prison.