Senthilbalaji’s induction conflict of interest, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Slamming Chief Minister MK Stalin’s move of inducting V Senthilbalaji into the State Cabinet, who is released on bail in a criminal case, PMK founder S Ramadoss said it was a wrong move.

“Even though the chief minister has the right to include or exclude anyone from the Cabinet, people in the democracy have the right to know the reasons,” the senior leader said in a statement.

Ramadoss added that there are no legal constraints for appointing Senthilbalaji as a minister, but he has no moral ground to continue in the post. “The Enforcement Directorate is only investigating money laundering cases. But, the Crime Branch, which functions under the chief minister, is investigating a job scam case. As the chief minister has lauded Senthilbalaji during the release, how could the police department investigate him?” he asked.

Ramadoss also recalled that law minister Regupathy also wished Senthilbalaji for his release. “How can the law department handle the case against Senthilbalaji honestly or sincerely,” Ramadoss questioned.

“The Chief Minister should clarify this to the people. Also, the courts and investigation agencies should monitor Senthilbalaji and cancel the bail if he tries to destroy evidence,” he urged.

Meanwhile, the PMK founder demanded DMK to increase the representation of Vanniyars and scheduled castes in the cabinet.