Senthilbalaji's custody to be extended till August 25, chargesheet filed

CHENNAI: The sessions court in Chennai has extended the custody of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji till August 25, in the hearing after the conclusion of ED probe about his alleged involvement in money laundering case.

In the hearing led by Principal judge S Alli, the minister's custody was extended till August 25.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought five more days to question Senthilbalaji.

Meanwhile, a chargesheet was also filed where only Senthilbalaji's name is included. It also contains of annexure of evidence which is 3,000-pages long, according to Thanthi TV reports.

Senthilbalaji's counsel NR Elango informed that a bail plea would be filed on August 16.