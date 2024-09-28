Senthilbalaji will go to jail again: H Raja

Chennai: State BJP convener H Raja on Friday said once the investigation into the cash-for-jobs scam case is completed, former minister V Senthilbalaji would go to jail again.

Talking to reporters after reviewing the ongoing BJP membership drive at Old Washermenpet here, Raja said, "Senthilbalaji is out on conditional bail after 471 days. If the investigation of the cash-for-jobs scam case is completed, he would go to jail again."

What did Stalin say about him (Balaji) at the Kulithalai meeting (in 2016), he questioned referring to allegations placed by DMK against VSB when he was with the AIADMK. Criticising Stalin, Raja said the Chief Minister was talking like famous Tamil comedy actor Vadivelu.

"What Stalin said in Kulithalai is right. A traitor and a corrupt man cannot become a martyr," he said, alluding to Stalin's election campaign speech about Senthilbalaji in the past.

The BJP veteran took a dig at the ruling DMK government over permitting the RSS rally.

"The Supreme Court has already given a verdict in 2023 regarding permitting the RSS rally in Tamil Nadu. But the ruling DMK government does not respect the court verdict," he said.

"Whatever conditions are being imposed on the RSS rally, the same should be imposed on the DMK's platinum jubilee celebrations. The DGP should ensure this," Raja added.

On her part, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan urged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to monitor Senthilbalaji's activities.

"There is a difference between ordinary criminals and political criminals. The ED should ensure that the case against Senthilbalaji is not diluted," Vanathi told reporters here.