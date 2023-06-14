Senthilbalaji sent to judicial custody till June 28

CHENNAI: Session Court principal Judge S Alli who visited Omandurar multi-speciality hospital, where V Senthilbalaji has been admitted, ordered judicial custody for the State Minister till June 28.



He has also been given permission to undergo treatment.

The Minister of Electricity was arrested late last night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act after day-long raids.

Later, he was taken to Omandurar multi-speciality hospital as he complained of chest pain.