Senthilbalaji sent to judicial custody till June 28

He has also been given permission to undergo treatment.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Jun 2023 10:46 AM GMT
V Senthilbalaji (Photo: Manivasagan N) 

CHENNAI: Session Court principal Judge S Alli who visited Omandurar multi-speciality hospital, where V Senthilbalaji has been admitted, ordered judicial custody for the State Minister till June 28.

The Minister of Electricity was arrested late last night by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act after day-long raids.

Later, he was taken to Omandurar multi-speciality hospital as he complained of chest pain.

