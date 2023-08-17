Senthilbalaji remained non-cooperative during investigation, says ED

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate which has filed prosecution complaint before Special Court, Chennai, against TN minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday said that during the course of investigation, the minister was confronted with the incriminating evidences but he failed to rebut the same and offer any plausible explanation, instead he remained non-cooperative and evasive during the investigation proceedings.

The then transport minister, (during AIADMK regime in 2011-16) committed the offence of money laundering emanating from 'cash for jobs' scam in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation and Metropolitan Transport Corporation. The Special Court, Chennai, has taken cognizance of the prosecution complaint filed by ED on Wednesday.

ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs registered by Central Crime Branch (CCB), Chennai in the 'cash for jobs' scam wherein 3 charge sheets have been filed arraying V. Senthilbalaji as main accused.

ED investigation revealed that, Senthilbalaji, the then Transport Minister, by abusing his official capacity, along with his brother RV Ashok Kumar, and his personal assistants B Shanmugam and M Karthikeyan, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then Managing Directors of State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and other officers of transport corporations and obtained illegal gratification from candidates to recruit them as drivers, conductors, Junior Tradesmen, Junior Assistants, Junior Engineer and Assistant Engineer in the transport corporations.

During ED investigation, the bank statement analysis revealed that there were huge cash deposits in the bank accounts of accused Senthilbalaji and his wife S Megala. Further, ED has collected incriminating evidence indicating the utilisation of proceeds of crime and establishing the nexus and modus operandi of 'cash for jobs' scam.