Senthilbalaji quits as Minister without portfolio: Reports

CHENNAI: After continuing as Minister without portfolio for eight months, the graft charges-hit DMK leader V Senthilbalaji has now quit as a minister.

A confirmation on the same is yet to be received from Raj Bhavan.

Senthilbalaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June, 2023 over charges of getting cash for jobs in the transport department while he was holding the portfolio under the AIADMK regime in 2015.

His minister post was cited as one of the grounds for denying him a bail as he could tamper evidence and interfere in the investigation.