Senthilbalaji not letting case to proceed further: Chennai Sessions court

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai came down heavily on jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji by observing he is not letting the case to proceed further for the past four months and refused to adjourn the hearing.

Principal sessions judge S Alli listed today the plea of Senthilbalaji seeking to discharge him from the prevention of money laundering act(PMLA) case, for orders.

However, the counsel representing Senthilbalaji sought adjournment on Monday as the Supreme Court is hearing the bail plea of Senthilbalaji today.

Further, the criminal revision petition moved by the former minister challenging the dismissal of his another petition seeking stay the proceedings in PMLA case till the disposal of the case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch(CCB).

However, the judge refused to adjourn the case and observed that Senthilbalaji is seeking adjournments to delay the case.

The judge passed over the case at 4 pm today for issuance of order.