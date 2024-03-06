Senthilbalaji moves Supreme Court challenging deadline fixed by Madras HC

CHENNAI: Jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji submitted before the principal sessions court in Chennai that he is moving the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the deadline fixed to complete the trial of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case booked against him.

The trial for the PMLA case connected to the job racket registered against Senthilbalaji was listed before the principal sessions judge S Alli.

The counsel for the former minister submitted that his client is moving the SC challenging the three-month deadline stipulated by the Madras High Court (MHC) to complete the case on a daily basis while dismissing the former minister's bail plea. Further, the counsel also submitted that a senior counsel is being engaged in the case and sought for adjournment.

After the submission, the judge posted the matter to March 11 for further submission.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the principal sessions judge through video conference from the Puzhal central prison as his judicial custody ended on March 6.

Recording the appearance, the judge extended Senthilbalaji's judicial custody till March 11.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on June 14 at his residence in Chennai.

The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjected Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison.

Later Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12 and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.