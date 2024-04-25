Senthilbalaji is not co-operating to probe job racket case, says ED in Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) submitted before the Madras High Court that the former minister V Senthilbalaji is not co-operating to probe the job racket case.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard the revision petition moved by the jailed former minister Senthilbalaji.

ED filed the counter to the revision petition stating since the case is at the stage of framing charges, Senthilbalaji filed the deferred petition to stall the trial proceedings.

The investigating agency have collected evidences for the proceeds of crime against the former minister, hence, the petition is not liable to be maintainable, said the counsel.

Despite the HC directed the trial court to complete the trial within three months, Senthilbalaji is not cooperating for the probe, said the counsel.

After the submission the bench posted the matter to June 21 for further submission.

Senthilbalaji filed the deferred petition before the principal sessions court stating that till the disposal of the case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on an allegation of promised government jobs in the transport department by receiving bribes, the framing of charges in the PMLA case can be postponed.

However, the principal sessions court held that the deferred petition lacks merit, it has been filed to protract the proceedings and dismissed the petition.

Aggrieved by this order, Senthilbalaji moved the revision petition to HC.