Senthilbalaji files fresh petition seeking discharge from PMLA case

CHENNAI: Jailed DMK leader Senthilbalaji filed a fresh petition before the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai seeking to discharge him from the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

The counsel for the resigned Minister appeared before the principal sessions judge S Alli and filed the discharge petition. Further, it was also submitted that a copy was also served with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

After the perusal of the petition, the court postponed the framing of charges against Senthilbalaji in the PMLA case registered by ED.

The sessions court also extended the judicial custody of Senthilbalaji till February 20, in the PMLA case.

Senthilbalaji was produced before the principal judge through video conference, from Puzhal Central prison.

Recording his appearance, the judge extended the judicial custody.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA, by the ED on June 14 at his residence in Chennai. The investigating agency registered the PMLA case against Senthilbalaji over an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

On the same day, the principal sessions judge subjugated Senthilbalaji under judicial custody.

Subsequently, he underwent major surgery for the complaint of coronary artery blockage, and later he was shifted to Puzhal prison. Later, Senthilbalaji was produced before the sessions court in Chennai on August 12, and the ED submitted a charge sheet of about 200 pages and 3000 pages of documents related to the investigation in a sealed cover.

Later, Senthilbalaji filed a deferred petition before the sessions court seeking to stay the framing of charges and trial in the PMLA case till the disposal of the pending case registered against him by the Central Crime Branch. However, the sessions court dismissed his deferred petition as it had been filed to protract the proceedings.