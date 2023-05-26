Senthilbalaji files defamation case against PT chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji has filed a defamation case against Puthiya Tamizhagam party founder Dr. Krishnasamy in Egmore court, Chennai.

Krishnasamy has filed a complaint to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi against Minister Senthilbalaji, alleging that only 60 per cent of alcoholic beverages produced by Tasmac are subject to excise duty and the remaining 40 per cent are not. Later Krishnasamy posted the complaint details on his social media and had given an interview with the media justifying his complaints to the office of the governor.

In counter to this, Minister Senthibalaji filed a defamation case against Krishnasamy alleging that his social media posts and the baseless interview have defamatory comments against him. Senthibalaji in his petition demanded punishment against Krishnasamy for making defamatory comments, which according to the petitioner is tarnishing his reputation, the petition said.