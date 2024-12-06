Senthilbalaji denies Stalin meeting Adani, says no PPA pact signed

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Friday categorically denied

that Chief Minister MK Stalin had met industrialist Gautam Adani, who was caught in a legal row in US Court, and warned of stringent legal action and those spreading baseless rumours in this regard.

In a statement here, the Minister also categorically said no agreement was signed by the ruling DMK with the Adani Group and cited the case filed by the DMK which was pending in the Supreme Court against the pact inked by the previous AIADMK regime for purchasing power at the rate of Rs 7.01 per unit of Solar power.

He termed as 'imaginary' and 'baseless', the Opposition parties and some media for continuously spreading falsehood on the issue as if Mr Stalin had met Mr Adani and a Solar power purchase agreement was signed by the DMK government.

"Mr Stalin neither met Mr Adani nor any pact was signed with Adani Group", Mr Senthilbalaji said and warned of legal action against those spreading falsehood, and strongly condemned the opposition and the media for spreading stories based on imaginary information.

He also stoutly and outrightly denied that the TNEB was having any direct or commercial tie up with Adani Group's power utiltiy.