Senthilbalaji denies irregularities in procurement of transformers

The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement of 45,000 distribution transformers by the Tamil Nadu government. The court order follows claims that the state exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023 when Senthilbalaji was the minister of electricity.

Claiming that there were no irregularities while procuring the transformers, the DMK leader told reporters that the procedures of procurement of transformers started from 1987. "Same procedures were followed till now", he added Stating that more than 20 bidders will participate in a tender process, he said several bidders will quote the same price.Senthilbalaji further pointed out that the tender will be finalised by a scrutiny committee and board panel, and would give the purchase order.