Senthilbalaji denies irregularities in procurement of transformers

CHENNAI: With the Madras High Court ordering a CBI inquiry into the procurement of transformers, DMK senior leader and the then electricity minister V Senthilbalaji claimed all the procedures were followed in the tender process.
The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the procurement of 45,000 distribution transformers by the Tamil Nadu government. The court order follows claims that the state exchequer incurred a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023 when Senthilbalaji was the minister of electricity.
Claiming that there were no irregularities while procuring the transformers, the DMK leader told reporters that the procedures of procurement of transformers started from 1987. "Same procedures were followed till now", he added Stating that more than 20 bidders will participate in a tender process, he said several bidders will quote the same price.Senthilbalaji further pointed out that the tender will be finalised by a scrutiny committee and board panel, and would give the purchase order.
Pointing out that even during the previous regime, the same tender procedure was followed, the former electricity minister said the agency has filed the case as if there were irregularities in the last four to five years. "There is no room for irregularities, and there is no loss to the government at this point", he claimed.
Senthilbalaji also alleged that AIADMK and BJP are selectively handling cases, referencing Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He also alleged that the agency, which filed the case in the court with regard to the procurement of transformers, is in favour of one political party.